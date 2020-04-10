The Pennsylvania COVID-19 death toll continued to rise Friday, as well as in Allegheny County.
The state recorded 78 new deaths from the virus Friday, taking the total number of victims to 416, the state health department said.
Another four peopled have died from COVID-19 in Allegheny County, taking its death toll from the virus to 18, the county's health department said Friday.
The number of new cases dropped slightly that day to 29, taking the total in Allegheny to 788.
"We extend deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted," the department stated i a news release.
The number of new cases statewide dropped Friday by more than 200 from the previous day, state records show.
State health Sec. Rachel Levine urged Pennsylvanians to continue to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Levine said.
Washington County saw three new cases of the virus, taking its total to 66. Greene County held steady at 21 cases, and no deaths have been reported in both counties.
Westmorland County's number increased by a dozen cases, taking its total to 202. Westmoreland has recorded on COVID-19 death.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.