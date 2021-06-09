COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.

There were 496 new statewide cases, taking the cumulative total to 1,206,935, with new virus cases remaining low in the three-county region.

Washington county reported two new virus cases, bringing its total to 17,826 since March 2020. Greene had no new cases, while four were reported in Fayette. The four cases took Fayette's count to 13,294.

As of Wednesday, 56.3% of Pennsylvania adults were classified as fully vaccinated, a number that needs to climb to 70% to reach herd immunity.

