The number of COVID-19 deaths more than tripled in one day across Pennsylvania, the state health department said Tuesday.
The state reported 60 news deaths, taking the statewide total to 584 as the number of positive cases also continued to climb.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent, health Sec. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community.
There has been a trend in the state for the numbers to spike on Tuesday because of a lag time in reporting from some counties over the weekend, Levine has said.
Pennsylvania has recorded 25,345 positive cases of the virus since March 6, with 1,146 new ones added to the total Tuesday.