The number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 continued to increase today, two days after the state health secretary said progress was being made in slowing the spread of the virus.
There were 17 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, and 1,366 more cases of the disease statewide, the state health department said.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” health Sec. Rachel Levine said.
A Donora man died Friday from COVID-19, becoming the first death from the virus in Washington County. The county also added one new positive case of the virus Monday, taking its total to 69. Greene County remained at 23 positive cases, state records show. Westmoreland County's cases increased by five, taking its total number to 228.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Allegheny County, taking that county's death toll to 21. There were 876 positive cases of the virus in Allegheny, up 19 from the previous day.
The number of positive cases stood at 24,199 statewide Monday.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman praised residents of southwestern Pennsylvania on Twitter for staying home, that mitigation efforts have helped to keep 70 percent of the supply of ventilators on hand.
"Your commitment to kill this virus is paying off," Fetterman tweeted.
Nonessential businesses remained closed statewide to help slow the spread of the virus, and residents were under an order to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to go to places including grocery stores or pharmacies.