The COVID-19 death toll increased again today across Pennsylvania and in Allegheny County as the number of new cases also climbed.
Pennsylvania added 1,145 new positive cases to its total, which reached 24,490 Wednesday. Allegheny County saw two more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total number of victims to 26.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community," state health Sec. Rachel Levine said, adding that now is not the time to become complacent with mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The spread of the virus continued to show evidence of slowing down in Washington and Greene counties. Washington added one new case of the virus, taking its total to 71, and Greene held steady at 23.
Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in Westmoreland County, an increase of five from Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Westmoreland increase by six, taking its total to 237.
The number of cases topped 900 in Allegheny County for the first time. The county had 904 positive cases Wednesday, an increase of 11 from the previous day.