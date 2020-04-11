The health threat posed by COVID-19 seemed like a remote possibility for Devin Taquino of Donora and members of his family.
“When this first came up, they thought: Definitely, we are not candidates for this. We stay home most of the time,” borough Mayor James McDonough II said.
On April 10, Mr. Taquino, 47, became the first Washington County resident to succumb to the disease. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca; parents, Jeff Taquino and Karen Howland; children, Jonathon, Kristofer and Madyline; and a brother Rob Taquino of New York.
McDonough subsequently spent a few hours talking with Rebecca Taquino.
“The main thing she wanted to get across is to say, if there’s anything we can do to not let anything like this happen to any other family,” he said. “Our community as a whole is mourning the loss of one of ours, and as the mayor, I stand by the commitment I made to her that I will do anything and everything within my power.”
In a statement he released Saturday, McDonough referenced a previous tragedy experienced by the borough: the smog of 1948, the worst air-pollution disaster in U.S. history.
“It took the lives of 20 of our residents and sickened thousands more,” he wrote. “Growing up in Donora, I heard stories from the survivors, read the textbooks and watched the videos, time after time, recounting what should have been done.
“We are once again faced with another unseen entity that has taken one of our residents and stricken an unknown number more. Your mayor and council have put a plan in motion and are constantly trying to stay ahead of this pandemic.
“As your mayor, the actions that I’ve taken may seem excessive, but in my eyes, I must and will take any and all steps necessary to protect the residents of Donora. I stand behind and will answer for these measures.”
According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Devin Taquino’s funeral expenses, he was struck by what he at first thought was an intestinal issue and started coughing a few days later. He tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to a hospital on March 25 and put on a ventilator four days later.
The family has stated in his obituary:
“Our dear husband, father, son and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic this would not be a socially responsible decision and in the best health interest of our family and friends. Therefore, we are limiting any funeral proceedings to the immediate family.”
Condolences can be posted through the website for Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. in Donora, massafrafuneralhome.com.
