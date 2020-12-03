A third of the hospitals in Southwestern Pennsylvania are predicting staffing shortages next week because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
A number of counties statewide are out of intensive-care beds, causing significant concerns about the spread of the virus at the state Health Department, said its secretary, Rachel Levine.
"We all have a role to play with what is going on in our hospitals," Levine said Thursday when she briefed the media on COVID-19.
She said the state wants people to stay home and wear a mask in public as the pandemic worsens across the nation.
"The people who make our health-care system work rely on you," Levine said.
The state announced 11,406 new virus cases Thursday, a number that shattered all previous records for new daily cases. Washington County reported 185 new virus cases, the highest daily number since the pandemic was first verified in Pennsylvania in March.
Washington County Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said most of the hospitals in the county have been experiencing staffing issues. There are vacant positions that the hospitals are struggling to fill, and the hospitals are making plans to modify their operations, she said.
Many health-care employees are being forced to work overtime, she said.
"We're very thankful for them. They certainly put themselves at the greatest risk from patients with the coronavirus," Irey Vaughan said.
There were 4,982 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday in Pennsylvania, 1,048 of whom were in intensive care units, Levine said.
The virus has killed 10,944 Pennsylvania residents after 187 new deaths were announced Thursday, none of which involved Washington, Fayette or Greene counties.
Greene County added 13 new cases, bringing its total to 797. Fayette County reported 88 new cases, taking its total to 2,464.
Washington County's total number of cases reached 4,987.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 1,028 new virus cases and 20 new deaths from the disease.
“It pains me to report these numbers. I had hoped we’d never see this level of community spread, Allegheny Health Director Debra Bogen said.
"This heartbreaking milestone must move our community into action. I implore to you cancel parties, weddings, gatherings, events and stay home whenever possible,” Bogen said.