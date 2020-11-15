Pennsylvania set another record Saturday in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases that are also climbing in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The state Health Department announced 5,551 additional positive cases for Nov. 14, the highest number since the pandemic was first discovered in Pennsylvania in March. Friday’s new cases were reported at 5,531.
Between Friday and Sunday, Washington County added 159 total new cases, taking the amount to 3,036. Greene County added 40 cases to its total of 447. Fayette County recorded 60 new cases, taking its total to 1,352.
Six new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Washington County during the same period, bringing the total to 50. There were no further deaths in Fayette and Greene counties.