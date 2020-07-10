Pennsylvania registered more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday for the first time in a month as the state's case count continues to surge.
The statewide increase of 1,009 cases was not a one-day total, but the result of a lag in reporting about 175 cases from commercial laboratories, the state Health Department said.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Washington County saw an increase of 44 new cases, taking its total Friday to 410. Greene County added five new cases to its total that stood at 61.
The novel coronavirus has killed 6,880 people in Pennsylvania since March after 32 new deaths were announced Friday.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight, while Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases Friday. Allegheny announced one new death from the virus Friday.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that a parishioner at St. Katherine Drexel Parish in Bentleyville was among the new positive cases reported Friday in Washington County.
The parishioner attended a July 4 Mass at the church where COVID-19 safety protocols were practiced. The Rev. Ed Yuhas said everyone who attended the service has been notified of the situation. The church remains open, he said.