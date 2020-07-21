Every region of Pennsylvania is seeing an uptick of COVID-19 with the Southwest leading the way, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
Hospital admissions related to the virus have increase 15% in the past two weeks, a development that has not strained the health-care system, state Health Sec. Rachel Levine added.
"We simply cannot allow the commonwealth to take a step backwards," Levine said at a briefing at WellSpan York Hospital called to focus on the importance of masking during the pandemic.
The state managed to flatten the curve on the spread of the virus under Wolf's stay-at-home order until it expired in stages about a month ago.
The new surge in cases has been traced to younger adults who crowded bars where social distancing and masking were not practiced. That uptick resulted in the Wolf administration closing bars that don't sell food and setting more restrictions on restaurants last week.
Levine said she has one word for those who claim COVID-19 is getting weaker.
"That's Florida," she said, adding four counties in that state have no intensive care beds left because of the virus.
The virus has killed 7,038 Pennsylvanians this year after 20 new deaths were announced Tuesday.
Washington County, which has been on the state's watch list because of the surge, added a dozen new cases of the virus, taking its Tuesday total to 592. Greene County registered four new cases while Fayette County added seven, taking their totals to 91 and 279, respectively. There were no new deaths announced in those counties.
