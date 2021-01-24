While new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the region, deaths are increasing dramatically in Washington County.
Nine more people from Washington County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, along with another person in Greene County who succumbed to the disease, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
Fayette County, which has been reporting a surge in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks, is beginning to reverse the trend after two people died from COVID-19 over the weekend and 98 new cases were reported by the state Department of Health. The number of cases and deaths in Fayette County dropped significantly over the previous two weekends when 17 deaths were reported during the previous two periods.
There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County, along with 28 new cases in Greene County.
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Washington and Greene counties are decreasing, the deaths because of the virus have spiked in recent days, especially in Washington County where 24 people have died since Thursday. However, the number of cases reported in the two counties over the weekend is about half the cases detected the previous weekend.
In Allegheny County, 17 people died over the weekend and 750 new cases were reported. In comparison, that county’s health department reported 32 deaths and 1,042 new cases the previous weekend.
Across the state, there were 9,761 more cases and 288 additional deaths over the past two days, both of which are around three-quarters of the previous weekend’s totals.