Pennsylvania Monday reported 1,594 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days and seven new deaths as the state braced for another surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.
With colder weather approaching, it wasn’t the time to stop worrying about the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
“Let’s try our best to resist this virus,” Wolf said at a brief news conference.
The state also was continuing to see an increase in virus cases among those between the ages of 19 and 24, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
About 5% of cases in April involved that age group, she said, and that number increased to 27% this month.
There were no new deaths reported Monday in Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties.
The number of cases since March in Washington increased to 1,346 after 18 new cases were reported Monday. Greene added four new cases to its total of 188. Fayette’s case-count increased by nine to 803.