MONESSEN – Some police officers have tested positive in the Monessen police department and are in quarantine, the city’s mayor said Friday.
The department is operating and the schedule is covered, Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw said.
“We’re, of course, limited in what we can divulge due to HIPPA,” Shorraw said.
Meanwhile, Monessen Fire Department No. 1 reopened Wednesday after about nine of its members contracted COVID-19.
“It was rough,” Monessen Fire Chief Dee Hepple said.
He said all but two of the firefighters had recovered, and those two will need to have a negative test 14 days after they became sick in order to return to the station.
He said the city’s Hilltop station covered for No. 1 as did departments in nearby Charleroi and Webster.
There was no lapse in fire service in the city, Hepple said.
He said rules are in place requiring all members to wear masks while on duty, unless they need to enter a burning building.