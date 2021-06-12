The state Department of Health said there were 380 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,207,875.
There were 19 new virus deaths statewide, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Fayette reported 15 new virus cases Friday, taking its total to 13,334 since March 2020. Greene reported four new cases to its total that inched to 3,332. Washington added 10 new cases, taking its total to 17,875.
Allegheny County reported a two-day total of 63 new virus cases and no new deaths.
As of Friday, 56.6% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated.