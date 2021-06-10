COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The state Health Department reported 560 new statewide COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,207,495 during the pandemic.

There were 21 new virus deaths reported Thursday, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. To date, the virus has been linked to 27,438 deaths in Pennsylvania since March 2020.

Washington County reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 17,835. Fayette added 15 new cases to its total that grew to 13,319. Greene had seven new cases, taking its total to 3,328.

