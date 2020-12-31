Fayette County reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and nine new deaths from the disease, the state Health Department said.
Washington County's death toll from the disease climbed to 131 after three new virus deaths were reported. There was one new virus death in Greene County.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 8,992 new cases, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 640,325 since March. The virus has killed 15,978 Pennsylvanians after 306 new statewide deaths were reported.
The state said hospitalizations linked to the virus have nearly doubled since the spring. The state reported 5,962 hospitalizations Thursday with 1,178 patients in intensive-care units.