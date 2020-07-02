The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across Pennsylvania, especially in Allegheny County, health departments said Thursday.
Debra Bogen, director of the Allegheny Health Department responded Thursday by expanding her order halting on-site alcohol consumption to also close restaurants and casinos for a week and seek a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for county residents.
“I know that people were angry and frustrated with recent developments including the surge in cases, the prior order and recommendations, as well as the state mask order, Bogen said.
“I also realize that this newest order won’t make any of that better but as health department director, I am charged with protecting, promoting and preserving the health and well-being of all county residents, particularly the most vulnerable."
State Health Sec. Rachel Levine said there were 832 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 88,074.
Allegheny reported 233 of those cases, shattering a record set a day earlier, its health department said.
"While an increase in the number of cases was expected - this is larger than expected. The expectation is that the numbers will also significantly increase again tomorrow," the county's health department said.
Bogen's updated order also cancels all events with more than 25 people in attendance for one week, beginning today.
The county broke its one-day total Wednesday with 110 new cases of the virus. The spike in cases in Allegheny has been attributed to travel and young adults visiting bars where mask-wearing and social distancing were not practiced.
“The virus has not gone away." Levine said, while reminding residents to avoid large crowds this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Levine's announcement came a day after she issued an order requiring everyone to wear face masks in public to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The disease has killed 6,712 Pennsylvanians after 25 new deaths statewide were announced Thursday.
The count was still creeping up in Washington County, which recorded 14 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 244. Greene County held steady again at 41 cases.
Gov. Tom Wolf reminded residents that wearing masks in mandatory in the state.
“We have seen evidence that indicates Pennsylvania’s recent case increases can be traced to settings where people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing," Wolf said. "This can lead to more and more cases in our state. We have made such tremendous progress, let’s not let that progress go to waste, risking lives and livelihoods."
