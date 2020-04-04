With 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Friday, Pennsylvania has now logged more than 10,000 confirmed cases.
During an online press conference Saturday, Health Department Secretary Rachel Levine said there are 10,017 cases in the state.
Another 34 people have died from the coronavirus, taking the total number of victims in Pennsylvania to 136.
One of those deaths was in Allegheny County, which has now recorded three total deaths. The latest death was an individual in their 90s who had been hospitalized, according to the county.
Washington County added another six cases, taking its total to 46. Greene County now has 12, adding one case on Friday. Westmoreland has 135, up 25, and Fayette County has 23 confirmed cases.
Allegheny County is at 552 confirmed cases, up 76 total cases over Thursday.
During the online news conference, Levine acknowledged that the coronavirus has overtaken the opioid crisis as the most urgent public health concern, but said that the problem of opioid use has not gone away.
"It is critical that Pennsylvanians know that even in these challenging times, help is available," Levine said. "Drug and alcohol treatment providers are open and available during this very trying time, and continue to accept patients suffering substance use disorder."
Levine urged that those who know someone addicted to opioids keep naloxone on hand, a medication which can used to reverse an opioid overdose.
"If you need naloxone, I signed a standing order for the public to save this life-saving medication from your local pharmacy, based upon my prescription as the state health official," Levine said.
Anyone struggling with substance use disorder can still contact 1-800-662-HELP 24 hours a day, seven days a week for help connecting to treatment, Levine said.