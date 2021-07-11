New COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle, with 154 reported statewide July 10, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Regionally, 13 new cases were reported Saturday in Allegheny County, along with three in Washington County and four in Westmoreland County. Fayette County’s latest reported cases were three on July 9, and Greene County had two the previous day.
On death was reported in Pennsylvania on Friday and none on Saturday.
Full vaccinations administered are listed on the Department of Health’s website as:
- Allegheny County, 658,245, 60.4% of the population;
- Fayette County, 53,489, 46.1%;
- Greene County, 12,845, 39.7%;
- Washington County, 98,625, 53.2%;
- Westmoreland County, 154,983, 49.1%.
Throughout Pennsylvania, there have been 1,213,773 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, causing 27,749 deaths.
The statewide order requiring universal face coverings was lifted June 28. The Department of Health continues to urge Pennsylvania residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including health care, local business and workplace guidance.