There was no letup Monday in increasing COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania and in the Pittsburgh region.
Washington County recorded 21 new cases, taking its total Monday to 580. Greene County added three new cases to its total of 87, and Fayette now has 272 cases, up 10 from Sunday, the state Health Department said.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
The rise in cases prompted the state to issue a new order last week closing bars that don't sell food and adding more restrictions to seating in restaurants.
The virus has killed 7,018 people in Pennsylvania after three new deaths were announced Monday. There were no new deaths from the virus announced that day in Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Greene counties.