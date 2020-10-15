Ringgold School District closed its middle school Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
The district closed the school until Oct. 26 after learning of at least one new case in the building since Saturday, acting Superintendent Randy Skrinjorich stated in a letter to parents.
As per board policy, the Carroll Township school will undergo a deep cleaning of areas visited by those who tested positive for the virus and the district will continue with contact-tracing efforts, Skrinjorich stated.
All of the students at the school were to begin remote learning Thursday.
The state Department of Health has been working with the district over the cases, and it didn’t recommend closing the school for five to seven days until Wednesday, Skrinjorich said.
The second notification of the virus was unrelated to the first, he said.