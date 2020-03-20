Allegheny Health Network’s COVID-19 testing collection site went into operation Friday at the AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion.
The site, at 1010 Higbee Drive, was one of four announced Wednesday by AHN for collection.
Only patients who previously have been evaluated by an AHN-affiliated health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their clinicians may be tested at the drive-up collection sites at this time, according to the network.
On-demand or walk-up testing is not available.
To obtain a test order, the network encourages patients – especially those with COVID-19 or flulike symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath – to use AHN’s various online or phone hotline options, in order to minimize exposure to others.
According to AHN, those who have been directed to the drive-through locations should be aware of the following:
• Visitors will be given a specific appointment window, in order to minimize wait times.
• Visitors will drive through a secured, marked area and will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire collection process.
• No outdoor restrooms will available at the collection locations.
• The sample is collected via a nasal swab. The process typically takes less than 30 seconds.
• The sample will be tested for influenza as well as the novel coronavirus.
Individuals will be contacted directly with their flu results within 24 hours. If the sample tests negative for influenza, the sample will also be tested for the coronavirus, a process that typically takes two to three days, depending on regional test volume. As volumes increase, wait times for results may be longer.
• While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive COVID-19 test results may be issued additional care orders or self-isolation orders.
Other AHN collection sites are in Pine Township, Monroeville and Erie.
On Thursday, the network suspended all patient visitation at its affiliated hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers until further notice, with the exception of labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care units, pediatrics and end-of-life Care
For more information, visit www.ahn.org.
