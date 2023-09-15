The Covered Bridge Festival has been a tradition in Washington and Greene counties for decades, with only flooding and a pandemic putting a halt to it, and this year will be no exception.

Held during the third of weekend each September, the Covered Bridge Festival will be held at nine covered bridges in the two counties, with activities set at each of the historic spans. Some of the activities will focus on arts and crafts vendors and food booths, and some will be centered on historical exhibits, live entertainment and things for kids to do.

