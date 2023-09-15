The Covered Bridge Festival has been a tradition in Washington and Greene counties for decades, with only flooding and a pandemic putting a halt to it, and this year will be no exception.
Held during the third of weekend each September, the Covered Bridge Festival will be held at nine covered bridges in the two counties, with activities set at each of the historic spans. Some of the activities will focus on arts and crafts vendors and food booths, and some will be centered on historical exhibits, live entertainment and things for kids to do.
“There is always an abundance of activity at each of the festival sites,” said Dana Bucci, the director of finance and tourism administration for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency.
Seven of the covered bridges in the festival are in Washington County and two are in Greene County. The sites in Mingo Creek Park – the Ebenezer and Henry bridges – bring about 20,000 to 25,000 visitors each year, Bucci said, with overall attendance anticipated at 40,000 to 50,000 visitors. About 60% of those visitors will be from outside the county.
Each of the festival sites is coordinated by a separate nonprofit or municipal group. Here is a rundown of what is happening at each bridge:
n The Brownlee Bridge in McGuffey Community Park will have historical reenactors, live bands and a tractor and equipment display both days. A classic car cruise is set for Saturday.
n Tours of the Cook-Dodd Cabin sponsored by the Amwell Township Historical Society will be at the Hughes Bridge. Live entertainment, crafts and food provided by the Lone Pine Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary will also be there.
n Demonstrations of grain thrashing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving and more are planned at the Wyit Sprowls Bridge in East Finley Township Park. Local craft and food vendors will also be on hand. An 8 a.m. breakfast is set for Saturday and a 9 a.m. Sunday church service provided by the Windy Gap Presbyterian Church.
n The Ebenezer Bridge at Mingo Creek County Park will have a marketplace with novelty items, wood and seasonal goods, things for pets, leather goods and more. A variety of food will also be for sale.
n The Henry Bridge, also at Mingo Creek County Park, will have a marketplace where visitors can check out alpacas, Amish and wooden furniture, handmade soap, doll clothes and more. There will also be an abundance of food available to buy, including pita sandwiches and pizza.
n A vegetable growing contest is set for Saturday morning at the McClurg Bridge at Hanover Township Park, and a car cruise is on deck for Saturday afternoon. A chili contest is set for Sunday.
n The Pine Bank Bridge is located at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella, where visitors will be able to take in all the sights and exhibits at the 275-acre outdoor museum. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
nHorse-drawn rides, face painting and entertainment by the Greene Academy of Art Dulcimers and the American Legion Post 400 Band are just some of the events planned at the Carmichaels Bridge. Food will be available, and a marketplace selling candles, floral arrangements and more will be there. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Civil War and Indian reenactors are set to be the White Bridge in Garards Fort both Saturday and Sunday. Live gospel music, demonstrations of antique tools and quilting, and a marketplace with handmade goods are also planned, and local nonprofits have made food to sell.
Unless noted, hours both days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be happening rain or shine. Additional information is available at visitwashingtoncountypa.com.
