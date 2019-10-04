“Southpaw,” “Concussion,” and now “Manhunt: Lone Wolf.” The ornate Washington County Courthouse is again serving as a location for a film crew, this time in a series about a domestic terrorist who detonated a pipe bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
More than 100 people were injured and two deaths are attributed to the bombing. The FBI was in charge of the case.
Manhunt Productions Inc. obtained permission Thursday to begin filming at the close of business today through Sunday.
As part of the agreement with Manhunt Productions, the county will be paid a flat fee of $3,000 for use of the premises. The production company is to reimburse the county for wages of employees who will assist the production during filming.
“It’s all interiors,” said Joshua Hatfield, county finance director, who proposed the matter on the commissioners’ agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
The second season of “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” has been shot at various locations in the Pittsburgh area by Spectrum Originals, a producer of on-demand series, and the production company Lionsgate Television.
According to the Deadline website, Judith Light plays the mother of Richard Jewell, a security guard who first found a suspicious backpack, then was unjustly accused of planting the bomb.
Jewell, portrayed by Cameron Britton, was eventually cleared, and Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), who was taken into custody in 2003, is serving several life sentences in connection with the Olympics bombing and attacks.
The first installment of the anthology series, “Manhunt: Unabomber,” about Theodore Kaczynski, ran on the Discovery Channel.