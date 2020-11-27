After an absence last year, a Christmas tree now stands at the front entrance to the Washington County Courthouse. The county Building and Grounds Department placed the white pine Nov. 20 and decorated it during a bright, sunny day. Granite slabs on the floor of the portico shifted last year and had to be replaced due to structural and potential tripping hazards, so there was no tree on display, just fencing. Courthouse protocol requires temperature checks and screening questions posed about visitors’ possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, done at the West Cherry Avenue entrance, so the portico entrance remains locked. The county commissioners have planned a tree lighting ceremony after a Retirement Board meeting, estimated to conclude by about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Courthouse has exterior tree this year
Tags
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
