A decorated tree is in place in the rotunda of the Washington County Courthouse, so all that’s needed is a carol or two to kindle the holiday spirit.
Cue the music. Here’s the schedule of who’s performing half-hour-long lunchtime Christmas concerts inside the courthouse at 1 South Main St., Washington:
Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Ringgold High School orchestra; 12:30 p.m., Ringgold Middle School orchestra.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., California University of Pennsylvania singers.
Thursday, Dec. 5 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Ringgold Elementary School South.
Friday, Dec. 6 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Chartiers-Houston High School band; 12:30 p.m., Chartiers-Houston High School chorus.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel Christian School.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Faith Christian Elementary School.
Friday, Dec. 13 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Trinity Middle School chamber choir; 12:30 p.m., Trinity High School chamber choir.