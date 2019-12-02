news2.JPG

A decorated tree is in place in the rotunda of the Washington County Courthouse, so all that’s needed is a carol or two to kindle the holiday spirit.

Cue the music. Here’s the schedule of who’s performing half-hour-long lunchtime Christmas concerts inside the courthouse at 1 South Main St., Washington:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Ringgold High School orchestra; 12:30 p.m., Ringgold Middle School orchestra.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., California University of Pennsylvania singers.

Thursday, Dec. 5 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Ringgold Elementary School South.

Friday, Dec. 6 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Chartiers-Houston High School band; 12:30 p.m., Chartiers-Houston High School chorus.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel Christian School.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Faith Christian Elementary School.

Friday, Dec. 13 – Noon to 12:30 p.m., Trinity Middle School chamber choir; 12:30 p.m., Trinity High School chamber choir.

