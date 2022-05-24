Greene County District Attorney David Russo said he plans to seek the death penalty against a Waynesburg couple accused of killing two people who were found shot to death inside a borough residence in February.
Russo cited several aggravating circumstances in the case against Cortland J. Rogers and Shawna M. Smith that he said allowed him to pursue the death penalty as the couple appeared for their formal arraignment Monday afternoon in Greene County Court.
Rogers and Smith are accused of killing Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47, who were found dead Feb. 14 inside their South Morris Street apartment in Waynesburg.
Rogers, 28, and Smith, 23, are facing two counts each of homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, along with charges of burglary, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.
The couple is also accused of tying up and assaulting a woman inside their residence at 41 Wood St. in Waynesburg on Feb. 14, the same day the bodies were discovered. Waynesburg police said Rogers also pointed a gun at the woman and allegedly admitted to killing Williford and Hunter.
Rogers and Smith were arrested and jailed for the alleged assault, and then charged a week later in connection with the homicides. Both are being held without bond while they await trial.
It was not know when Williford and Hunter were killed, although investigators said their bodies appeared to have been in the apartment for some time. Investigators said Rogers and Smith during police interviews each blamed the other for the killings. Police said the motive for the killings was over jewelry and drug money.
District Judge David Balint ordered Rogers and Smith to stand trial in both cases during their April 8 preliminary hearing.