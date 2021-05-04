A Pittsburgh woman and Bridgeville man are facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a wallet from a Peters Township residence Thursday, and together, they are accused of making fraudulent purchases with multiple debit cards.
According to the criminal complaint, a Scenic Ridge Drive resident could not get her vehicle to start in her garage about 10 a.m. Thursday. She called a towing service, and about an hour later, the tow truck driver, Timothy Lee Hamilton, 41, of Bridgeville, showed up at her house.
Peters Township police said that without making contact with the woman, Hamilton walked into her garage. After a while, the complaint said, he was able to get the vehicle started. The victim, whom police did not identify in court documents, told police she knew her wallet had been inside the car, but she didn’t immediately notice it missing when Hamilton left her home.
Later that day, the woman noticed fraudulent charges on her debit card. One of the transactions was at TJ Maxx and another was at Keeping It Glassy, spending more than $70.
When police reviewed the surveillance video of those transactions, they said they saw Heather Lynn Bloom, 38, of Pittsburgh, holding the victim’s wallet and sign a receipt for the transaction. In one of the videos, Hamilton was seen standing with Bloom.
Hamilton and Bloom were both charged with identity theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to access device fraud, criminal conspiracy to identity theft, and possessing an altered access device. Hamilton was additionally charged with burglary and theft, while Bloom was additionally charged with forgery.