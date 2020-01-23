MONESSEN – A Donora man and his girlfriend are facing accusations they caused more than $13,000 in damages to parking meters in Monessen.
Monessen police Wednesday filed a string of charges against the suspects, Randy Wayne Kimmel, 30, of 420 Strawberry Way, Donora, and Samantha Lashay Walters, 27, of 624 Pennsylvania Ave., Johnstown, court records show.
Police said in charging documents video surveillance helped identify the suspects in the damages to 67 meters in the downtown between Nov. 17 and Dec. 5.
Kimmel was stopped Dec. 23 on his bicycle and questioned on Route 906 near the entrance to the Donora-Monessen Bridge, and he gave officers permission to search his book bag.
They found $39.50 in quarters and five flat-head screwdrivers. Meanwhile, a search was carried out of a car he left in neighboring Charleroi after it broke down, the affidavit states.
Charleroi police discovered two locks in the car that were an “exact match” to those in meters in Monessen, charging documents indicate. They also found bolt cutters, crowbars and one quarter in the car.
Police indicated in the court record Charleroi and Monongahela police departments are investigating similar crimes in their communities.
Walters and Kimmel are charged in summons with 67 counts each of criminal mischief and conspiracy.