A Cokeburg couple accused of physically abusing a child will head to trial after waiving their preliminary hearings Wednesday.
Matthew Alexander Mance, 33, and Shalee Rose Schnore, 26, each waived felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, as well as a misdemeanor of simple assault. Additional aggravated assault charges were withdrawn.
According to court records, investigators followed up on a report of abuse last October and discovered the child had bruising in multiple spots on her body.
The alleged abuse took place at Mance’s and Schnore’s home in the 100 block of Washington Street. Court records indicate that the victim was younger than 6 years old at the time.
A UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor told police that the injuries were a sign of physical abuse.
The child’s sister told investigators that Mance and Schnore would repeatedly hit her sibling, and that she did not like going to their house. Court records did not specify the relationship between Mance, Schnore and the child.
They are scheduled to be formally arraigned at 1 p.m. April 27 at the Washington County Courthouse.
