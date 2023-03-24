Matthew Mance

Matthew Mance

A Cokeburg couple accused of physically abusing a child will head to trial after waiving their preliminary hearings Wednesday.

Matthew Alexander Mance, 33, and Shalee Rose Schnore, 26, each waived felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, as well as a misdemeanor of simple assault. Additional aggravated assault charges were withdrawn.

