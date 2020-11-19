The Washington County treasurer’s office will be closed to the public for two weeks beginning today due to the elevated rate of the novel coronavirus.
Those with inquiries can call 724-228-6780 for service or to make an appointment if necessary, according to Treasurer Tom Flickinger.
The office will continue to respond to mail dropped through the slot at the Courthouse Square office building or delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Hunters who want to obtain licenses to harvest antlerless deer, also known as “doe licenses,” are asked to mail requests as soon as possible to the Treasurer’s Office, 100 W. Beau St., No. 102, Washington, PA, 15301.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission website on Wednesday listed licenses as still available in Wildlife Management Units 2A and 2B that include Washington County, but the numbers will change as they are updated.