Washington County Treasurer Tom E. Flickinger announced Tuesday he closed the office to the public until further notice in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The treasurer’s office, however, will remain open for processing tax payments.
Citizens can pay their Washington County tax bills by mailing them to the Treasurer’s Office, Courthouse Square office building, 100 W. Beau St., Suite 102, Washington, Pa. 15301.
Property owners can also pay online or place payments in the drop box outside the treasurer’s office in the Courthouse Square building.
Someone with a special need can call the office at 724-228-6780 to make an appointment.
The deadline to pay taxes at discount is March 31. Other deadlines apply to paying at face value and late penalty.
The Washington County Register of Wills office in the courthouse remained open Tuesday, but Register of Wills James Roman, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, asked people to mail payments and requests to his office instead of visiting the courthouse in person.
The register’s office will honor the postmark on inheritance tax payments, “so if you have a deadline, you can still meet it,” Roman said in a news release.
Requests for certified copies of a marriage license and research of records must include $10 checks made out to the Register of Wills and mailed to the office at 1 S. Main Street, Washington, Pa. 15301.
