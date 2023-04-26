Broadband 1

Washington County Authority Director John Timney, right, conducts an internet speed test at the Century Inn in Scenery Hill while Joe McGuinness of DQE Communications looks on in this photo from December.

More than 600 homes and businesses in Hanover Township and Burgettstown will be able to access high-speed internet under Washington County’s continuing broadband expansion plan.

Washington County’s board of commissioners has approved an $8.1 million project to bring broadband to the locations in the northern part of the county, using funds within the federal American Rescue Plan Act that were allocated for expanding access to broadband internet. The project got underway in January 2022, when high-speed internet was brought to 50 homes and the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village near Avella, and has included areas around such communities as Bentleyville and West Finley.

