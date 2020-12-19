Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.