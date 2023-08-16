The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering two programs this month.
Roger Shaw of the Pennsylvania Naturalist Program will lead the Investigating Invasive Plants Program on more common invasive and noxious plants found in Washington County. Identification and control handouts will be available for participants.
The program will be held at Shelter 3 in Mingo Creek County Park on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The program will begin at 6:30 pm.Mingo
A Coffee & Crafts program will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Shelter 1, Mingo Creek park, beginning at 10 a.m.
The program will feature butterflies and will include a short walk to observe butterflies in the nearby gardens.
Light refreshments will be provided. There is no fee for this program.
Pre-registration is required for both programs and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks and Recreation Office at 724-228-6867.
Mingo Creek County Park is located off Route 136 near Eighty Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.