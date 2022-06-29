Washington County Democratic Committee is planning a women’s march on Friday at Washington County Courthouse, to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The march, “We Won’t Go Back,” is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m.
Protesters are encouraged to wear black to mourn the loss of women’s rights and to show their resolve to “not go back,” said Christina Proctor, chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee.
“I’ve heard from women and men all over the county who want to channel their anger about this decision into action. This event is designed to connect and empower them to take action,” said Proctor. “These women know that a woman and her doctor should be the ones making their own health-care decisions, not politicians and the government.”
As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, about half of states in the U.S. have either already banned abortion or indicated that they soon will, meaning millions of women will no longer have easy access to abortion services.