Billboard

Washington County commissioners ratified the purchase of billboard advertising to promote health and safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington County commissioners on Wednesday ratified the purchase of $3,000 worth of digital billboard advertising to promote health and safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We got a great deal on it,” said commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan after the board’s meeting.

The board unanimously ratified a contract with the Lamar Companies in light of its governmental disaster declaration after the COVID-19 infection was detected here.

One of the messages on more than a dozen billboards shows a child with the message, “Don’t let COVID-19 stop you from getting medical care.” The commissioners had input from local hospitals, Irey Vaughan said.

Another flashes the phone number 724-228-6700 for aging, behavioral health, veterans’ affairs and human services, and gives the ChildLine number, 1-800-932-0313 for reporting suspicion of child abuse, noting, “COVID-19 doesn’t stop abuse, but you can.”

The ads that began appearing Monday will run through June 14.

Tags

