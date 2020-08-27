Washington County is moving forward with three bridge projects, but none are yet resulting in traffic detours for motorists.
Gary Metzinger Cement Contractor Inc. will be replacing the Deems Bridge over Pike Run at a cost of $718,054. The span has a three-ton weight limit
A $114,414 contract to repair the Pittsburgh Street Bridge over Raccoon Creek in Burgettstown was awarded to Maccabee Industrial Inc., Belle Vernon. Two steel beams are being replaced.
Also approved last week by the Washington County commissioners was a contract related to the Canonsburg Lake Bridge replacement.
There was an addition to the county’s contract with SAI Consulting Engineers not to exceed $46,570 for the review of drawings and design clarifications during construction of the span, which is also known as the McDowell Lane project and Chartiers Creek Bridge No. 12, which was built in 1943.
Costs for 90.59% of the bridge project, which carries a total price tag of $5,190,000, will be paid for by the federal tax dollars and 9.41% by the county.
The detour between Donaldson’s Crossroads in Peters Township and the Interstate 79 Northbound Canonsburg entrance at McClelland Road in North Strabane township will be 4.5 miles. It will not be put into effect for several months.