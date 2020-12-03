The Washington County Commissioners took steps Wednesday related to the abandonment of three more bridges, all in the western part of the county and two in state game lands.
Lisa Cessna, executive director of Washington County Planning Commission, which includes the Bridge Department, received approval for Maccabee Industrial of Belle Vernon under an existing contract, to remove and dispose of girders on the Nahan and Noble bridges on Camp Buffalo Road in Blaine Township.
The cost of the cleanup, which is not to exceed $46,500, will take place after the bridge department completes deck and rail removal later this winter.
Neither bridge carries traffic, and Blaine Township vacated Camp Buffalo Road by ordinance 14 years ago.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will assume ownership of the abutments and bridge site after the superstructure of the abandoned bridge is removed.
The Noble Bridge was built it 1948 and the Nahan Bridge was built in 1957.
The third site, the Elliot Bridge built in 1904 on Greene Road, is in Smith Township. The 26-foot span, which now has a four-ton weight limit, is to remain in place.
Gertrude Greene, who owns property adjacent to the bridge, wants to assume ownership and responsibility for it.
The road, however, has been closed by Smith Township.
Last month, the commissioners also voted on vacating properties that formerly carried traffic in Deemston and California boroughs, and Fallowfield, West Bethlehem and West Finley townships.