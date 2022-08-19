Counties across Pennsylvania are accepting an influx of money through the state’s new “election integrity” grant program designed to bolster the ranks of poll workers and ensure mail-in and absentee ballots are counted on Election Day.
The state Legislature in July passed Act 88 that earmarked $45 million in this year’s budget to be distributed to each county with a list of conditions they must follow in order to use the money for election-related expenses.
The grant program is designed to help elections offices, but has several strings attached that would require a county to pay the money back if the mandates are not followed. The main condition is requiring counties that accept the money to begin counting mail-in and absentee ballots beginning at 7 a.m. on Election Day “without interruption” until all are tabulated. Such ballots that are received on Election Day also must be counted beginning at 8 p.m. that day.
The act still does not permit mail-in or absentee ballots to be counted before Election Day, which is the reason additional money is being offered to counties for them to hire more workers to complete that process as soon as possible.
“The idea behind the money is to get the counties that were not counting their mail-in ballots until Wednesday or Thursday to get them to start counting the mail-in ballots on Election Day,” Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander said. “The counties not counting the day-of and the reasons they couldn’t count the day-of is that they didn’t have the resources or the funds for people to come in to do the work.”
That wasn’t an issue for Washington and Fayette counties, which regularly completed their canvassing for mail-in ballots on Election Day. But Greene County historically began tabulating those votes the following day and continued sometimes through the rest of the week before finishing the count.
Greene County will receive $113,102, which commission Chairman Mike Belding said equates to about half of their elections office’s budget. Belding said their first purchase with the money is a new ballot folder for mail-ins to be placed in envelopes so it’s not done manually. They may also increase pay for poll workers.
“There’s no way we can turn it down. You’re just going to have to play through the pain, if you will, to come up with those individuals,” Belding said about hiring more people to begin counting mail-in ballots on Election Day and not stopping until the job is done. “We’re just going to have to work hard to get those people. But we couldn’t pass up that funding. It’s too much money to look the other way.”
The amount of money distributed to each county is calculated by its voter registration numbers. In comparison, Washington County will receive $733,755 while Fayette County is getting $406,808. The commissioners in each of the three counties here approved accepting the funds during their separate board meetings Thursday.
There are nine approved uses for the money, including new equipment, ballot printing, poll worker training and pay, election transparency upgrades, maintenance activities and the hiring of more workers to pre-canvass and canvass mail-in ballots. Counties can no longer accept money from third-party private organizations, such as the so-called “Zucker Bucks” from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, although Washington, Greene and Fayette counties had never received those types of grants in past elections.
Ostrander said her office in Washington County will make some adjustments, such as counting the mail-in ballots received on Election Day immediately after the polls close. In addition, counties are now required to post the unofficial number of mail-in and absentee ballots on their websites. There are also provisions for “risk-limiting audits” and voter registration reviews, although Ostrander said they previously were doing those procedures anyway.
Ostrander said since the county already does many of the aspects required in the legislation, they’ll be able to use some of the money to purchase additional equipment. But most likely they’ll use the grant to round out the department’s $1.5 million budget using the state money, which will allow for county tax dollars to be spent elsewhere.
“We’re getting money that’s equivalent to half of our budget. The things that are eligible uses are things we already budget,” Ostrander said. “We’ll be able to use this money from the state and not county funds to pay for it. If we want to order another high-speed scanner, then it’s allocated so we won’t have to use extra Washington County taxpayer money.”
Fayette County Elections Director MaryBeth Kuznik said they’re still trying to figure out how to use their allotment.
“It’s hard to tell. Many counties are already doing these practices,” she said. “We’ll have a sit-down to see how it will be used.”
The only concern for her is the requirement to continuously count mail-in ballots until the job is finished. Larger counties, such as Allegheny and Philadelphia, take several days to tabulate everything and work overnight shifts to complete the process. However, even when there was a heavy volume of mail-in votes in the 2020 presidential election, both Washington and Fayette counties completed the job that same day.
“Many elections directors I talked to, the worry is that if we have a huge influx of ballots we’ll have to count for two or three days without a break,” Kuznik said. “This past (primary) election, we were done well before the Election Day (in-person vote totals) started coming back from the polls.”
Each county had to decide by Monday whether to apply for the grant and then accept the money with the attached conditions. The money will be distributed by Sept. 1.
