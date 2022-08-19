Counties across Pennsylvania are accepting an influx of money through the state’s new “election integrity” grant program designed to bolster the ranks of poll workers and ensure mail-in and absentee ballots are counted on Election Day.

The state Legislature in July passed Act 88 that earmarked $45 million in this year’s budget to be distributed to each county with a list of conditions they must follow in order to use the money for election-related expenses.

