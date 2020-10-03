An article published in Friday’s edition incorrectly stated the number of spaghetti dinners Angelo’s Restaurant is donating to an Oct. 24 fundraiser at Cokeburg Moose Lodge 1625. The restaurant is donating 500 dinners.
Correction
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
