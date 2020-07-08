Information provided to the Observer-Reporter for Sunday’s story about John Brodak, of Cumberland Township, Greene County, was incorrect. Brodak died at age 81. His wife, Coral Brodak, was allowed to be with him in the Morgantown hospital when he died, but his four children were not. The four of them gathered in the hospital parking lot that day, April 25.
