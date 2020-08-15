The date of the First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg free take-out-only community spaghetti dinner was incorrect in Friday’s Observer-Reporter. The event is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Information about the church’s free clothing mission for men, women and children, known as Wayne’s Closet, was also incorrect. It will be open on the church ramp from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug 21, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, weather permitting.

