Anthony Wayne Jackson Jr. was arraigned Sunday night on assault charges by District Judge Gary Havelka. Incorrect information appeared in the Tuesday, May 16 edition of the Observer-Reporter.
Tags
Latest News
- Jonas Brothers coming to PPG Paints Arena
- Inside Out: Carnegie Museum of Art to host outside summer series
- Garrett County Celtic Festival set for June 3
- GO! List 5-18-23
- MVAA to host demonstration on constructing musical instruments
- 'Wild Kratts' exhibit opening this weekend at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
- 'The Sleeping Beauty' to close out PBT's season this weekend
Upcoming Events
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.