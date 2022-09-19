The Washington County Coroner’s office is seeking next of kin for Lauren Atkinson, who died Sept. 8.
He was born Jan. 3, 1966. His last-known address was South Hills Wellness and Rehabilitation and he previously lived in New Salem, Monessen and Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.