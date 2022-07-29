The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on Joanne M. Haught, who died July 25, 2022. Haught, who was in her 80s at the time of her death, was most recently a resident at Premier Washington Health Center. She had previous addresses on Maiden Street and Baltimore Avenue in Washington and in Paris, Tenn.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.
