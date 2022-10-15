Coroner seeks information
The Washington County coroner is seeking information on Richard Scott, who was born Feb. 7, 1933, and died Oct. 8. He was most recently a resident of Premier Washington Health Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington County coroner is seeking information on Richard Scott, who was born Feb. 7, 1933, and died Oct. 8. He was most recently a resident of Premier Washington Health Center.
He had previous addresses in Rostraver Township and at Parkview Towers Senior Housing in Homestead.
To offer information on the decedent, contact the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.