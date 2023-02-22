The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information for James R. Staigvil, who was born June 17, 1958, and died Feb. 18.
He was most recently a resident at Premier Washington Health Center, where he died, and has former addresses in Rillton, Irwin and Herminie.
