The Washington County Coroner’s office is seeking information for Raymond Schon Sr., who was born Feb. 10, 1946, and died April 19. He most recently lived in North Strabane Township, and was formerly of McKees Rocks.
The office is also seeking information for Darci Renee Wilson, who was born Dec. 12, 1946, and died April 21. She lived in Charleroi.
