The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information leading to locating next of kin for two people.
Kenneth Reed, whose last known residence was at the Grove Personal Care Home, Washington, was born July 26, 1939, and died February 20, 2020. His previous address was Philippi, W.Va.
Marcus Meredith, whose last known residence was on Broad Street, Washington, was born September 24, 1957, and died February 24, 2020. His previous address was Pitcairn.
Anyone with information on either is asked to call the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.